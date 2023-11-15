Merrymart's net income up

MERRYMART Consumer Corp. reports revenues increasing 27 percent year-on-year to P5.79 billion for the first nine months ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Net income was up 19.5 percent to P50.76 million for the first nine months ending Sept. 30, 2023.

Total assets of the company are up 29.8 percent year-on-year to P10.95 billion as of Sept. 30, 2023.

MerryMart is continuously expanding its brick and mortar stores as well as focusing on further enhancements in MerryMart Wholesale’s super App which is seeing an exponential growth to over 190,000 registered users today with over 14,000 grocery products to choose from.

MerryMart has set its Vision 2030 with the goal of a total of 1,200 branches nationwide as it aims to generate P120 billion in systemwide recurring consumer sales revenues.