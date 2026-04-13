Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway receive warm Korean welcome for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in Seoul

MERYL Streep and Anne Hathaway were in Seoul for the global press premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul.

During the event, the stars were gifted traditional Korean “flower shoes” (kkotshin), adding a meaningful cultural touch to the film’s promotion.

The excitement doesn’t stop there — the duo is also set to appear on You Quiz on the Block this April, where they’ll sit down with “Nation’s MC” Yoo Jae-suk ahead of the film’s world premiere in Korea on April 29. (AYP)