Met Gala 2026: Key looks from fashion's most exclusive night

One of the year’s most exclusive cultural rituals has returned, once again clarifying where creative authority truly resides within institutions like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the editorial vision of Anna Wintour. In a moment amplified by renewed fascination with “The Devil Wears Prada” and its sequel-era discourse, the Met Gala reasserts its place at the intersection of spectacle and scholarship.

This year’s theme, “Costume Art,” an exhibition mounted by one of the world’s largest museums, arrives with a dress code that leaves little room for ambiguity in the phrase “Fashion is Art.” It is a declaration as much as it is an invitation. Across ateliers and continents, designers respond in kind, united by a singular conviction that dressing the body is an act of creation, one that exists inextricably within the language of art itself.

Here, the most talked-about interpretations from the night’s grand tableau:

The Kardashian–Jenner Sisters

The beige carpet welcomed Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in a study of sculptural illusion. Kendall channeled the “Winged Victory of Samothrace” in a draped design by Zac Posen. Kylie, in Schiaparelli, echoed the same fluidity. Kim’s tangerine fiberglass breastplate, referencing Allen Jones, pushed the look firmly into wearable art.

Rihanna

If anyone can arrive on her own time, it’s Rihanna. She delivered in a sculptural metallic gown by Maison Margiela under Glenn Martens. Adorned with over 100,000 beads and chains — some repurposed from computer wiring — the look fused industry with ornament.

Beyoncé

Global music icon returned as both co-chair and standout. In Balmain by Olivier Rousteing, she wore a body-toned silhouette traced with a skeletal diamond motif. A monumental feathered train, carried by attendants, amplified the drama.

Emma Chamberlain

As Vogue’s correspondent, Chamberlain leaned into painterly references. Inspired by Vincent van Gogh and Edvard Munch, she worked with Miguel Castro Freitas and Anna Deller-Yee to create a hand-painted gown — turning her body into a canvas.

BLACKPINK

All four members of BLACKPINK appeared together for the first time. Jisoo wore a floral column gown by Dior. Jennie opted for a sequined blue silhouette. Rosé referenced the ceilings of the Louvre Museum, styled by Law Roach. Lisa wore a Robert Wun gown with sculptural extra arms — a nod to Thai iconography.

aespa

Two more icons from the K-pop world, aespa’s ‘NingRina’ brought two distinct interpretations of couture to the 2026 Met Gala. The group’s leader Karina, wore a custom Prada, a white satin gown and black cape referencing archival details and the Korean hanbok silhouette. Meanwhile, main vocalist Ningning appeared in a custom Gucci black gown, paired with Bvlgari jewelry for a sculptural, understated debut.

Heidi Klum

Klum embraced full transformation. Inspired by the Veiled Christ and Veiled Vestal, she appeared as a marble-like figure—fabric mimicking stone with uncanny precision. S

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter arrived in a custom Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson, nodding to Audrey Hepburn’s “Sabrina”. A silhouette wrapped in rhinestone film strips turned the look into a cinematic tribute.

Damson Idris

The actor also leaned into cinematic storytelling, merging fashion with film. His look nodded to his upcoming project, Children of Blood and Bone, with deep red tones anchoring the design.

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican singer-rapper Bad Bunny offered a meditation on aging. Subtle prosthetics by Mike Marino transformed his features, paired with a custom black tuxedo in collaboration with Zara, finished with an oversized bow at the neck.