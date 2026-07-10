Meta uses your Instagram photos to train AI: Opt out now

Instagram users who want to prevent their public posts from being used in Meta AI-generated remixes without making their accounts private can do so through the app's settings.

To opt out, users should open the Instagram app, go to their profile, tap the three-line menu in the upper-right corner, and navigate to Sharing and reuse.

Under the section Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta, users can disable separate toggles for Posts and Reels.

Switching your account to private can also prevent the use of your photos for AI image generation. However, existing AI images made with your content will not be removed.

The move highlights how some companies automatically enroll users in AI-related features without requiring prior consent. Users who do not want their photos and videos used for AI-generated content must actively opt out, with the setting often located within the app's settings menu. (STE)