Meta uses your Instagram photos to train AI: Opt out now

META, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, uses the content of a person’s account for artificial intelligence (AI) image generation with its newly launched AI model, Muse Image.
Public Instagram profiles are now automatically opted in by default, allowing their photos, Reels, and profile pictures to be used for generative AI remixes. People can tag your profile in a Meta AI prompt to generate AI-created images that use your likeness.
“You can also @-mention Instagram accounts in the Meta AI app to bring specific Instagram profiles right into your images. Whether you want to design a custom event invitation, mock up a collaborative creative concept, or generate a personalized graphic, tagging a username lets Meta AI use public photos to build a visual that’s ready to post,” Meta said in a post on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.
Instagram users who want to prevent their public posts from being used in Meta AI-generated remixes without making their accounts private can do so through the app's settings.
To opt out, users should open the Instagram app, go to their profile, tap the three-line menu in the upper-right corner, and navigate to Sharing and reuse.
Under the section Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta, users can disable separate toggles for Posts and Reels.
Switching your account to private can also prevent the use of your photos for AI image generation. However, existing AI images made with your content will not be removed.
The move highlights how some companies automatically enroll users in AI-related features without requiring prior consent. Users who do not want their photos and videos used for AI-generated content must actively opt out, with the setting often located within the app's settings menu. (STE)