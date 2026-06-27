Metal detectors coming to Cebu public schools

THE Cebu City Government plans to provide handheld metal detectors to security guards assigned to public schools as part of a broader effort to strengthen campus security following recent concerns over school safety.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Friday, June 26, 2026, that the City will seek funding through the Local School Board (LSB) to purchase handheld metal detectors for schools across Cebu City.

He said the initiative forms part of enhanced security measures that will also include the implementation of emergency response protocols.

Integration

Among the measures is the activation of emergency alert buttons on mobile phones, allowing school officials to immediately notify authorities in case of emergencies and enabling responders to comply with the Philippine National Police (PNP) five-minute response time policy.

“Kini siya kay aron ma-contact dayon ning mga numeroha kung simbako naa bay mahitabo sa mga skwelahan, dalan, disgrasya, maka-connect dayon sila ana nga numero,” said Mayor Archival.

(This is so that these numbers can be contacted immediately if, God forbid, something happens in the schools, on the streets, or if there is an accident, they can connect to that number right away.)

Emergency hotline numbers will be prominently posted in schools and other public areas to ensure immediate access during emergencies. This implementation has already undergone testing with Col. George Ylanan, former Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director.

Alerts

In addition, the CCPO is planning to introduce a mobile alert or panic button application. Once activated, the feature will immediately notify five nearby police stations, allowing responders stationed in the area to react more quickly during emergencies.

However, it only covers the range of areas where the reactor is currently located, as long as they are within the perimeter of those stations.

Archival said the City Government is coordinating with the Department of Education (DepEd), school administrators, the CCPO and other stakeholders to review existing security protocols and ensure schools are prepared to respond to emergency situations.

The discussions will cover campus access control, visitor monitoring, emergency reporting procedures and coordination between schools and law enforcement agencies.

Psychology

The mayor said the fatal shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City highlighted the need to strengthen security while also addressing the underlying causes of violence.

According to Archival, the incident should not be viewed solely as the action of the suspects, saying factors such as bullying and the glorification or idolization of school shootings may have contributed to the tragedy.

In response, Archival called on mental health professionals to help develop strategies to address the issue.

“Nanawag ta ug panawagan karon sa mga mental health experts, psychometricians, guidance counselors on this recurring issue. This is not my idea, but all of the people who were there,” said Archival.

(We are making an appeal now to mental health experts, psychometricians, guidance counselors on this recurring issue. This is not my idea, but of all the people who were there.)

Deployment

The mayor urged mental health experts and Cebu City Government officials to convene and formulate a strategic plan to prevent similar incidents in schools.

He stressed that improving campus safety requires not only tighter security but also stronger cooperation among schools, parents, law enforcement agencies and the community in identifying and addressing warning signs before they escalate into violence.

Based on data presented during the City’s Oplan Balik-Eskwela briefing, 453 police personnel have been deployed to secure 171 schools across Cebu City.

These include 109 officers assigned to 66 Police Assistance Desks, 176 foot patrol personnel and 39 mobile patrol units. As of Friday, authorities reported no significant incidents related to the opening of classes. / MI KIZZIAH REEVE TANTOG, UP CEBU INTERN