Metal lamp post leaning toward road

A METAL lamp post along M. Velez Street, Cebu City in front of the former congressional office of then-Congressman Antonio Cuenco, is visibly leaning towards the road due to metal buckling or stress, which could have resulted from overload, sudden impact, or pressure.
The portion near the base of the post appears bent and reinforced with steel bars but still to no avail. This is another accident waiting to happen.
This concern was posted on SunStar Cebu's Facebook page on April 10, 2024. (via Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez)