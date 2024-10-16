Metal railing at Pasil Fish Port taken down following child’s death

THE Road Management Authority (RMA) had already taken down the metal barrier at the Pasil Fish Port that fell on a four-year-old boy and killed him.

The victim, Crismark Sandoval, also known as Macoy, passed away at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center around 4 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, a few hours after the tragedy on Monday afternoon, October 14.

The child succumbed to severe head injury.

Right now, the victim is lying in state at his family's residence.

Juanito, his grandfather, said in an exclusive interview with Atty. Ruphil Bañoc’s DyHP radio program that Crismark will be laid to rest on October 23, after the customary nine-day novena.

Family members, including his father's side grandfather and aunts, broke down in tears as they spoke of Crismark's generosity and how soon they would be celebrating his birthday on November 7.

One of Crismark’s aunts, Erika, shared that her last conversation with him was about his desire to go out on his birthday.

"Niana na siya nako nga hapit na daw iyang birthday gusto niya nga mo suroy daw siya. Paraygon kaayo na siya gani mangita gyud na sa akung mama," Erika said.

(He told me that his birthday was coming up and that he wanted to go out. He was so affectionate, always looking for my mother).

She also mentioned that Crismark had asked for a new pair of shoes to wear for his birthday.

Crismark’s parents were no longer living together, according to Erika.

His father is currently detained at the Minglanilla police station, while his mother works in the same town. His grandfather took care of him.

Erika said that many children often played in the area where the accident occurred.

Although they had earlier warned Crismark not to play there, he returned because his friends were there. (AYB)