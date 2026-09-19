Metro Cebu air quality deteriorates anew amid Kalimantan haze, prevailing winds

AIR quality in Metro Cebu has deteriorated anew, with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB 7) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 238 at its Metro Cebu monitoring station as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The reading falls under the “Acutely Unhealthy” classification, prompting health precautions for residents, particularly those with existing heart and respiratory conditions.

The deterioration comes amid the continued presence of haze originating from Kalimantan, Indonesia, with prevailing winds contributing to the movement of haze toward parts of the Philippines.

According to the latest EMB 7 monitoring update, residents are advised to limit outdoor exertion, while people with heart or respiratory diseases, including asthma, should remain indoors and rest as much as possible.

The bureau also advised postponing unnecessary trips. Depending on the severity and persistence of the air pollution, motor vehicle use and certain industrial activities may also be restricted or curtailed.

Meanwhile, air quality conditions varied across Cebu. The monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded an AQI of 56, classified as “Fair.”

EMB 7 continues to monitor ambient air quality in the region and urged the public to stay informed through official air quality advisories and updates.

Residents, especially those considered vulnerable to air pollution, are encouraged to take precautions while authorities continue monitoring the haze and prevailing wind conditions. (DPC)