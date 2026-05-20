Metro Cebu Air Quality Hits Unhealthy Levels: Vulnerable Groups Advised to Stay Indoors

Summary:

Metro Cebu’s air quality reached levels unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, after the EMB 7 Talisay City station recorded a PM2.5 index of 121.

EMB 7 advised children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions to limit strenuous outdoor activities, extending a four-day streak of poor air quality that began May 17.

This current pollution streak follows a "very unhealthy" weekend spike on May 16 and an initial severe haze incident that blanketed the area from April 17 to April 19.

METRO Cebu’s air quality reached levels deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 recorded a particulate matter (PM) 2.5 index of 121 at the Talisay City station.

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, May 20, EMB 7 advised children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions to limit strenuous outdoor activities due to the elevated fine particulate matter.

Weather and air data

Data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAQMS) in Talisay City at 8 a.m. showed a fair air quality index for PM10. EMB 7 said meteorological data recorded a temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, with winds blowing from the east-southeast at two meters per second.

In a report from SunStar Cebu on Friday, April 17, PM10 refers to coarse particles measuring 10 micrometers or smaller that can enter the nose and throat. On the other hand, PM2.5 consists of finer particles measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing greater health risks.

Four-day streak of poor air

The findings on Wednesday, May 20 extended a four-day streak of poor air quality for vulnerable populations. From May 17 to May 19, the Talisay City station consistently registered PM2.5 levels under the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category.

During this three-day period, temperatures hovered between 30.2 and 30.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, winds shifted primarily from the east and northeast at 1 to 4 meters per second, and PM10 levels fluctuated between good and fair.

Weekend pollution spike

The current streak follows a pollution spike over the weekend. On May 16, the PM2.5 concentration peaked at a "very unhealthy" level of 45.3 micrograms per normal cubic meter, with a fair PM10 reading of 62 micrograms per normal cubic meter and winds at two to three meters per second.

An air quality index within the very unhealthy range signifies dangerous pollution levels that pose serious risks to individuals with heart or lung diseases, children, and senior citizens. Health guidelines for this threshold recommend staying indoors, closing windows, using air purifiers, and wearing masks outdoors to prevent respiratory issues.

April haze setting the trend

The Cebu air pollution first drew significant concern a month earlier, when haze blanketed the area from April 17 to April 19. During that initial period, the air quality reached the "very unhealthy" status for the first time in 2026, with the Air Quality Index at the Talisay station rising sharply from 112 on April 18, to a peak of 199 by Sunday morning, April 19.

The April haze was attributed to hot weather, stagnant air from high-pressure systems, and emissions from vehicles and road dust. Localized incidents, including grass fires at the South Road Properties and fires in Pahina Central, also contributed to the accumulation of pollutants.

As Metro Cebu continues to battle these rising pollution levels, local health and environmental officials urge the public to remain cautious. Residents, especially those with existing health conditions, should closely monitor daily air quality updates and follow safety guidelines to protect their respiratory health. CDF