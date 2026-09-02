Metro Cebu air quality reaches ‘Acutely Unhealthy’ level

AIR quality in Metro Cebu deteriorated to an “Acutely Unhealthy” level on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 203 amid elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5.

The latest reading prompted an air quality alert, with residents advised to limit outdoor exposure and take precautions against the haze.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) 7 had earlier attributed the deteriorating air quality to haze brought by forest fires in Indonesia.

The elevated AQI is primarily associated with increased PM2.5 levels, or fine particles that can penetrate deep into the respiratory system.

On Tuesday, September 1, Cebu’s AQI gradually increased from 152 to 172 before reaching a high of 173, with all readings classified as “Very Unhealthy.” On Wednesday, the AQI climbed further to 203, placing it in the “Acutely Unhealthy” category, which is a higher level than “Very Unhealthy.”

Residents were advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as much as possible to prevent polluted air from entering their homes.

Those who need to go outdoors were encouraged to wear well-fitted N95 or KN95 masks, as ordinary cloth or surgical masks may provide limited protection against fine haze particles.

Outdoor exercise, strenuous physical activities and prolonged exposure to the haze were also discouraged while air quality remains at unhealthy levels.

Children, senior citizens and individuals with asthma, heart conditions or other respiratory concerns were advised to take extra precautions.

Residents were further encouraged to monitor for symptoms such as persistent coughing, chest tightness or difficulty breathing and seek medical attention if these occur. Authorities continue to monitor air quality levels in Metro Cebu as conditions may change depending on weather and atmospheric conditions. (DPC)