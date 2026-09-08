Metro Cebu air quality remains unhealthy for sensitive groups amid haze

AIR quality in Metro Cebu remained at an “Unhealthy Level for Sensitive Groups” on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, as the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB 7) continued monitoring the haze reported across the region.

As of 11 a.m., the Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 130, slightly improving from 135 at 7 a.m. Both readings were classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

The condition means vulnerable individuals may be more likely to experience health effects from exposure to polluted air.

Meanwhile, air quality readings at the EMB 7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, showed a more favorable condition. The AQI dropped from 63 at 7 a.m. to 56 at 11 a.m., with both readings classified as “Fair.”

EMB 7 advised the public to take extra precautions, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and people with heart or lung conditions, including asthma. (DPC)