Metro Cebu air quality rises to ‘Very Unhealthy’

METRO CEBU'S air quality deteriorated to the “very unhealthy” level on Wednesday morning, October 7, 2026, with the area’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 154.

The 7 a.m. reading from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB 7) marked an increase from the AQI readings of "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" recorded in Metro Cebu in recent days.

The latest reading of 154 placed Metro Cebu under the “Very Unhealthy” classification.

EMB 7 advised pedestrians to avoid areas with heavy traffic and urged people with heart or respiratory diseases, including asthma, to stay indoors and rest as much as possible.

The bureau also advised the public to postpone unnecessary trips and voluntarily restrict the use of vehicles. The public is also reminded to wear tight-fitting face masks, such as N95 and KN95.

Meanwhile, the EMB 7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City recorded an AQI of 18 at 7 a.m. Wednesday, classified as “Good.” (DPC)