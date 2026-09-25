Metro Cebu air remains fair

AIR quality in Metro Cebu remained “fair” Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM2.5 at 88 as of 4 p.m., according to the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7.

The reading was lower than the 98 recorded at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Before that, the AQI rose from 81 at 7 a.m. to 86 at 11 a.m.

On Friday, Metro Cebu’s AQI reached 96 at 7 a.m., then declined to 93 at 11 a.m. The “fair” classification covers AQI readings of 51 to 100.

Meanwhile, the EMB 7 monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City recorded a PM2.5 AQI of 35 at 4 p.m. Friday, classified as “good.” Its readings over the past 24 hours remained in the good range, at about 27 to 37.

The readings came as haze continued to affect Metro Cebu and other parts of the country. Smoke from fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, has been monitored as a contributor to deteriorating air quality, while local sources may also affect conditions. / KAL