Metro Cebu air turns hazardous

METRO Cebu is facing a serious health challenge as extreme heat and trapped emissions create dangerous "pollution episodes." When the air stops moving, everyday smoke and dust turn into a hazardous haze that puts every resident at risk.

The science of stagnant air

When the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Metro Cebu nearly doubles in just a few days — rising from moderate levels to an index of 199 — the air becomes hazardous for everyone. The Environmental Management Bureau 7 identifies fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, as the main cause of this sudden change.

These spikes happen because of high-pressure weather systems linked to extreme heat. During the dry season, temperatures often reach 31°C, while the heat index (how it actually feels) climbs to 37°C. This heat creates "stagnant air" that sits over the region like a heavy lid.

A "zero-dispersion" effect

Without wind or rain to wash the sky, a "zero-dispersion" effect occurs. This means regular pollution from cars, road dust and factories stays trapped close to the ground where we breathe.

Small local incidents make the problem much worse. Grass fires in areas like the South Road Properties and house fires in places like Barangay Pahina Central release clouds of smoke. Because the air isn't moving, the atmosphere cannot blow this smoke away, causing it to pile up in our neighborhoods.

Why PM2.5 is a major health threat

An AQI near 200 is a widespread public health threat. To understand the danger, you have to look at the size of the dust:

• PM10 (Coarse particles): These irritate your nose and throat.

• PM2.5 (Fine particles): These are 2.5 micrometers or smaller. They are so tiny they can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

In these conditions, even healthy people will feel throat irritation, coughing and shortness of breath. However, children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with heart or lung diseases are at the highest risk for severe complications.

How to protect yourself

Health authorities have issued strict rules for when the air turns hazardous:

• Stay Inside: Keep doors and windows tightly sealed.

• Air Conditioning: Set units to "recirculate" so you aren't pulling in dirty air from outside.

• Wear the Right Mask: If you must go out, standard cloth or surgical masks are not enough. You need a well-fitted N95 or KN95 respirator to block the microscopic PM2.5 particles.

The road ahead for Metro Cebu

This is a systemic challenge for a growing city. Heavy traffic, more factories and urban sprawl create a constant flow of emissions. When combined with long dry spells and heat waves, the city becomes a trap for dirty air.

This problem affects more than just our health — it hurts the economy. Prolonged haze disrupts businesses, limits outdoor work and overwhelms hospitals.

Government officials are now working to improve their warning systems so they can alert the public before the air reaches critical levels. In the long term, leaders may need to look at stricter rules for open burning, low-emission zones and better public transit. Until these changes happen, the city remains dependent on the wind to clear the skies. / CDF