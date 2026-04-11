Metro Cebu among PH’s ‘safest’

THREE major cities in Cebu have earned spots on the 2026 list of the safest cities to visit in the Philippines, according to the latest report by the World Travel Index (WTI).

Mandaue City led the group, ranking 14th (67.85 percent) nationwide, followed by Lapu-Lapu City at 17th place (62.45 percent) and Cebu City at 26th (53.15 percent).

The cities are featured in the “Safest Cities to Visit in 2026 – Philippines” ranking.

In the global rankings, the tri-cities placed 1,899th, 2,201st and 2,559th, respectively.

The WTI said cities with higher rankings and scores offer better safety conditions, making them more attractive to both local and international tourists.

“This ranking shows which cities offer the best conditions for safety during travel. The better the ranking and the higher the score, the safer the city is. Conversely, the lower the ranking and score, the less safe the city may be,” the WTI said.

The rankings, as of April 2026, highlight destinations that provide favorable safety conditions for travelers, based on factors such as crime rates, public security, infrastructure and overall visitor experience.

Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental ranked first with 82.28 percent, followed by Davao City with 79.22 percent and Balanga City in Bataan in third place with 76.71 percent.

Cities ranked fourth to 10th are Bulacan (75.40 percent), Baguio (75.33 percent), Puerto Princesa (74.84 percent), Lucena (74.78 percent), Naga (73.58 percent), Makati (71.07 percent) and Las Piñas (70.03 percent).

Ranked 11th to 16th are Legazpi (69.65 percent), Butuan (69.61 percent), Ormoc (68.25 percent), Iloilo (66.51 percent) and San Fernando (63.51 percent).

The remaining cities in the list include Olongapo (61.81 percent), Santa Rosa (59.36 percent), Tarlac (59.17 percent), Angeles (56.82 percent), Cainta (56.21 percent), Calamba (55.80 percent), Bacolod (54.73 percent), Mandaluyong (54.22 percent), Zamboanga (52.71 percent), Cagayan de Oro (51.36 percent), Cavite (46.84 percent), Batangas (42.01 percent), Valenzuela (37.27 percent), Quezon (36.58 percent) and Manila (35.88 percent). / DPC