Metro Cebu garbage crackdown: New trash rules and fines begin

METRO Cebu is facing a garbage crisis, and local leaders are making a major change to how we throw things away. Starting Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, cities across the metro have officially launched a "No Segregation, No Collection" policy.

This means if your trash isn't sorted into the right categories, the garbage truck will leave it behind. The crackdown comes after the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City was issued a cease and desist order by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources 7 following a landslide that killed 36 people, leaving cities with nowhere to put unsorted waste.

Cebu City: A phased start to fines

Cebu City produces 600 tons of trash every day. To manage this, Mayor Nestor Archival is giving residents time to learn the new rules before handing out tickets.

• Now until Feb. 15: The City is holding trial runs and teaching people how to sort waste.

• Feb. 15: Trucks will primarily collect only biodegradable and properly sorted items.

• March: This is when the "strict" phase begins and people who don't follow the rules will face fines.

"Residents should understand that the March implementation refers to the stage where citations and fines will be applied," Mayor Archival said. To help, the City has added five more trucks for night collection and is using machines to shred up to 40 tons of plastic daily.

The Inayawan plan

The City is also asking the government for permission to use a spot in Inayawan as a temporary "transfer station." Mayor Archival clarified, "This is not about opening a new landfill. It’s a temporary measure to manage garbage efficiently."

Mandaue City: A "disposal crisis"

In Mandaue City, officials say they are in the middle of a crisis, handling 210 tons of waste daily. Because they rely heavily on the Binaliw landfill, they cannot afford any delays.

Araceli Barlam, head of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, said the landfill might take at least three months to recover. She warned that residents must not leave trash on the street.

"Our law is clear. Waste should only be handed over once the truck arrives. It should not be left outside," Barlam said. She emphasized that the situation will only stay manageable if everyone helps sort their trash.

Lapu-Lapu City: Color-coded bins and big fines

Lapu-Lapu City has a very specific system to keep its streets clean. They are using three different colored bins to make sorting easy:

• Green: For food scraps and garden waste (Biodegradable).

• Blue: For bottles, paper and cans (Recyclables).

• Black: For everything else (Residuals).

What happens if you don't comply?

Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan announced a strict penalty system:

• For Households: You get a warning first. After that, fines grow from P300 up to P1,000.

• For Businesses: Fines range from P1,500 to P5,000. If a business is caught three times, it could lose its permit to operate.

• For Trash Haulers: Repeat offenders could be taken to court.

Why this matters

This metro-wide crackdown is a wake-up call for everyone in Metro Cebu. While the government is looking for long-term solutions like "waste-to-energy" technology, the immediate fix depends on people changing their habits at home.

As Mayor Archival put it, "It takes time, I’ll tell you, but we make it work." The goal is to stop relying so much on landfills and start treating waste management as a shared duty for every citizen. / CAV, ABC, DPC