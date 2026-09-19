Metro Cebu haze worsens as AQI continues to rise

AIR quality in Metro Cebu continued to deteriorate Sunday, September 20, 2026, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 286 and remaining in the “Acutely Unhealthy” classification amid transboundary haze from Indonesian wildfires.

An earlier reading at 1 a.m. Sunday reached 296, the highest recorded so far since the haze began affecting Metro Cebu, according to the Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7).

The highest recorded reading put the AQI just five points below the 301 “Emergency” level, which EMB defines as a level where the entire population is likely to be affected and emergency measures may be necessary.

The EMB 7’s Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an AQI of 286 at 4 a.m. Sunday, while its monitoring station in Barangay Cabitoonan, Toledo City, recorded 225. Both were classified as “Acutely Unhealthy.”

EMB 7 said it continues to monitor local ambient air quality as transboundary haze from Indonesian wildfires affects the region.

Under the “Acutely Unhealthy” classification, people are advised to limit outdoor exertion. Those with heart or respiratory diseases, including asthma, are advised to stay indoors and rest as much as possible.

The public is also advised to postpone unnecessary trips and regularly check official air quality updates and advisories from EMB 7. (DPC)