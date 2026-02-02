Metro Cebu homebuyers file NBI complaint over stalled housing projects

MORE than 20 frustrated homebuyers took legal action on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, asking the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to step in after their dream homes failed to materialize. The buyers are accusing Tumabini Land Development Corp. of illegal selling, issuing bouncing checks and syndicated estafa.

The group claims the developer collected hundreds of thousands of pesos for townhouse projects across Metro Cebu that remain unfinished or haven't even started.

Broken promises and missing houses

The trouble began as early as 2019. Families signed up for "preselling" townhouses in Carcar City, Consolacion and Cebu City, lured by the promise that they could move in after five years of monthly payments.

Many buyers have already paid between P300,000 and P400,000 in equity. Despite these large payments, they report that they have received neither the keys to their homes nor a refund of their money.

"Hard-earned money" wasted

Natasha Marie Belloc, one of the complainants, shared her struggle after paying roughly P5,000 every month since 2021 for a unit in Barangay Agsungot, Cebu City. When the project stalled, she was offered a different location, but a visit to the new site showed no construction was happening there either.

"That P5,000 is a very big amount if you have a family to pay for every month," Belloc said. "This was not just money; it was hard-earned money often earned through overtime work."

Belloc and other buyers later discovered through their own research that the developer allegedly did not have a License to Sell (LTS) from the government. By law, developers cannot sell lots or units without this license, which is designed to protect the public from fraud.

The problem of bouncing checks

Other buyers, like Grace Abella, tried to get their money back through installment refunds. While Abella managed to cash a few checks totaling P30,000, the rest began to bounce in December 2025. Bank staff reportedly told her the accounts were closed.

When buyers visited the company’s office for answers, they were told the delays were due to "internal audits" and missing signatures, but no paperwork was provided to prove these claims.

Developer halts all payments

In a memorandum dated Feb. 2, Tumabini’s president for Sales and Marketing, Jeandhy Pialago Resureccion, informed buyers that an audit is currently underway.

The company has temporarily suspended:

• Refund processing

• Acceptance of new payments

• All other financial transactions

The developer claims the audit could take 45 days and blames the delays on paperwork and permit issues. However, the NBI is now reviewing the buyers' contracts, receipts and bank records to determine if criminal charges will be filed.

Seeking accountability

The homebuyers say they are willing to listen to the developer if a settlement is offered, but only if the meeting happens in front of NBI investigators. For many, the priority is simple: they want their money back and they want the developer held responsible for the years of stress and financial loss. / EHP