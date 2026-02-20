Metro Cebu partners with Yokohama to build a greener, more disaster-ready future

METRO Cebu is taking a major step toward becoming a cleaner and safer place to live. On Thursday, February 19, the Cebu Provincial Government and officials from Yokohama City, Japan, teamed up for a special workshop at the Summit Galleria Hotel. Their goal is to connect local green projects with Japanese investors who can provide the technology and funding needed to fight climate change.

A roadmap for the future

The event, known as the "Metro Cebu–Yokohama Workshop," is part of a larger plan called the Mega Cebu Vision 2050. This long-term roadmap aims to create sustainable urban development across the region. Supported by Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, the partnership focuses on introducing innovative technology to solve everyday urban challenges.

Elizar Sabinay Jr. of the Provincial Planning and Development Office explained that the project looks for new ways to handle solid waste, wastewater, power supplies, and transportation. By working together, Cebu and Yokohama hope to make the region more resilient against natural disasters while lowering carbon emissions.

Local cities pitch priority projects

During the workshop, leaders from Cebu City, Mandaue, and Danao presented their top priority projects to companies based in Yokohama. These Japanese firms are looking for opportunities to invest in and implement new systems. If approved, these projects will receive subsidies from both Yokohama City and the Japanese government.

The proposals include:

Cebu City: Plans for waste-to-energy projects, electric vehicles, and more efficient farming practices.

Mandaue City: A major drainage master plan, upgrades to trash management, and "green" infrastructure.

Danao City: Solar power systems for the public market and government buildings, plus emergency backup power.

Strengthening international ties

Japanese Consul General Yudai Ueno called the workshop a milestone. He noted that since 2025, Yokohama has worked even harder to support decarbonized and resilient cities with help from Japan’s environment ministry. "Today’s workshop forms an integral part of these efforts," Ueno said.

Other local governments, including representatives from Talisay and Lapu-Lapu, also joined the discussions to see how these partnerships could benefit their residents.

Why this matters today

As Metro Cebu continues to grow, finding ways to manage waste and produce clean energy is more important than ever. This collaboration with Japan doesn't just bring in money; it brings in the technical expertise needed to protect the environment and keep communities safe during emergencies. The next phase will involve securing final grants to turn these plans into reality for the people of Cebu. (CDF)