Metro Cebu records 'Fair' air quality as EMB 7 monitors haze

THE Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) continues to closely monitor ambient air quality across the region amid reports of haze, with the latest reading showing “Fair” air quality in Metro Cebu as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
The Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 98, classified as “Fair,” marking the first improvement in air quality after several days of unhealthy conditions across Metro Cebu.
Meanwhile, the Toledo City monitoring station posted an AQI of 34, classified as “Good,” reflecting significantly better air quality conditions at the time of monitoring.
To recall, Metro Cebu was blanketed in thick haze at the beginning of September after smoke from forest fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, was carried into the country by prevailing southwest monsoon winds.
EMB 7 said it is continuing its assessment of local ambient air quality and urged residents to remain informed as monitoring activities continue. (DPC)