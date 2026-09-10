Metro Cebu records 'Fair' air quality as EMB 7 monitors haze

THE Environmental Management Bureau in Central Visayas (EMB 7) continues to closely monitor ambient air quality across the region amid reports of haze, with the latest reading showing “Fair” air quality in Metro Cebu as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The Metro Cebu monitoring station recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 98, classified as “Fair,” marking the first improvement in air quality after several days of unhealthy conditions across Metro Cebu.