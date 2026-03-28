Cebu and Mandaue launch major transit and energy changes as fuel prices climb

AS GLOBAL conflicts push oil prices higher, local leaders in Central Visayas are taking bold steps to keep the region moving. From expanding free bus routes to welcoming electric vehicles on main roads, the cities of Cebu and Mandaue are rewriting the rules of daily travel to protect residents' wallets.

Mandaue expands free rides for commuters

To help workers and students dealing with expensive fuel, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano has added three new routes to the City’s free transportation program. Launching in late March 2026, the expansion uses two buses each from the barangays of Ibabao, Canduman, Tabok, Pagsabungan, Maguikay and Basak.

One key new route connects Jollibee Centro to KFC, Savemore Canduman and the Mandaue School of the Arts. To make sure private jeepney drivers don't lose their income, these free buses only run during the busiest times — morning, noon and late afternoon — and focus on areas where traditional transport is hard to find.

Relief on the water

Travelers crossing between Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu City are also getting a break. The SeaBus service at Gothong Wharf and Muelle Osmeña Wharf now offers entirely free shuttle rides.

This change came after negotiations between the local government and shipping executive Calvin Gothong. While the initial plan was for a P35 fare, the City first requested a P20 cap before moving to a completely free service to help daily wage earners struggle with the high cost of diesel.

New rules for electric vehicles

In Cebu City, the fuel crisis is changing what people are allowed to drive on the road. Councilor Edgardo Labella II has introduced a resolution to allow electric vehicles — like e-trikes, four-wheel electric carts and electric cars — on major highways.

These "slow-moving" vehicles were previously banned from main roads due to safety concerns. Under the new proposal, drivers would need to follow strict safety rules, have a valid driver’s license and register their vehicles with the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

City offices cut power use

The government is also looking at its own electricity bills. Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has issued a strict "energy conservation" order for all city offices. Under the new rules:

• Air conditioning can only run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Temperatures must be set no lower than 25 degrees Celsius.

• Offices must switch to "fan mode" during lunch breaks.

• Elevators are now reserved mostly for senior citizens, pregnant employees and people with disabilities.

The City is also requiring offices to switch to LED lights, use vehicle sharing for staff and stop letting engines idle.

Looking toward the future

Whether these changes become permanent depends on the budget and how well different agencies work together. The Cebu City Council has 60 days to finalize the rules for electric vehicles on main roads to ensure everyone stays safe.

In Mandaue, the City is testing electric buses from the company GGTI. While the mayor is pushing for a one-month free trial, the City will eventually have to decide if it can afford the daily rental costs, which range from P7,000 to P8,000. These programs are a major test of whether local cities can stay sustainable even when global oil prices remain unpredictable. / CAV, ABC