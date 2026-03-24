Metro Cebu water bills to rise by P23 starting April 1

RESIDENTS in Metro Cebu will see a 10 percent increase in their water bills starting next month. The Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) announced that the average household should expect to pay about P23 more each month to help the utility handle rising costs and budget challenges.

Changing rates

The Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) authorized this adjustment to help MCWD survive a significant budget deficit. The water district currently faces a gap between how much it costs to get water and the revenue it collects from customers.

Newly appointed General Manager John DX Lapid explained during a news forum on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that the increase is "minimal." He noted that the P23 hike is less than the cost of a typical bottle of water or a small amount of mobile phone load.

“Actually, this had already been approved a long time ago… Its implementation just happened to coincide with what’s happening in the Middle East,” Lapid said.

The cost of sourcing water

A major reason for the high expenses is that MCWD relies on buying water from private companies. This "bulk water" can cost as much as P73 per cubic meter. In contrast, it costs only P15 per cubic meter when MCWD develops its own groundwater sources.

Currently, MCWD has contracts with several private suppliers, including:

Manila Water Philippine Ventures

JE Hydro and Bio-Energy Corp.

Abejo Waters Corp.

Pilipinas Water Resources Inc.

Cebu Manila Water Development Inc.

Vivant Water and its partners

Fighting water loss and leaks

The utility is also struggling with "non-revenue water"—water that is produced but never paid for. Because of illegal connections and leaks in old pipes, MCWD loses about P6 million every single day.

While the utility says it is not charging customers directly for these losses, the missing money makes it harder to fix the aging system. Some of the pipes in the ground are more than 30 years old and desperately need to be replaced.

The new bill

Starting April 1, the minimum charge for a standard residential connection will rise to P259.16 (up from P235.60).

To encourage people to save water, those who use more will pay higher rates per cubic meter: