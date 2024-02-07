Metro Cebu welcomes the Year of the Dragon with special Lunar New Year Offerings

Hotel Offers lyf Cebu City

Embark on a journey of exploration and discovery this Chinese New Year with lyf Cebu City’s special rates starting at P2,024 per night for two. The package includes complimentary Wi-Fi access, use of social spaces such as the swimming pool, fitness center, and coworking spaces, along with complimentary parking. For inquiries, contact Lyf Cebu at (032) 380 1980 or through its email at frontoffice.lcc@the-asscott.com.

Seda Central Bloc Cebu

Experience a memorable staycation at Seda with room rates starting at P8,000 per night in a Deluxe Room. The Prosperity package offers breakfast buffet for two, a 15 percent discount on food and beverages, and access to hotel amenities. For bookings, visit Seda Hotels through its website page.

Restaurant Offerings Misto at Seda Central Bloc Cebu

Indulge in a bountiful buffet of Chinese flavors at Misto and welcome the Lunar New Year with joy and happiness. Lunch and dinner buffets are available on February 10th and 11th, priced at P850 and P1,099 per person, inclusive of free-flowing standard drinks. Reserve your tables today! Seize the opportunity for a delightful Lunar New Year celebration with Seda.

Feria at Radisson Blu

Join the Lunar New Year festivities at Feria with a special buffet featuring a variety of delectable dishes including dumplings, roast duck, braised pork, seafood salads, and its signature roast beef. Lunch and dinner buffets are priced at P1,588 and P1,888 per person respectively. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 402 9900.

Tin Gow at Waterfront Cebu

Celebrate the Year of The Dragon with a symphony of exquisite Cantonese and Szechuan dishes. Indulge in Chef Low’s culinary artistry at Tin Gow and visit the Nian Gao booth stationed at the lobby until February 15, 2024. For inquiries and reservations, call (032) 232 6888 loc. 8629.

Café bai at bai Hotel

Celebrate love and fortune with a prosperous feast at Café bai featuring a wide array of traditional Chinese dishes. Lunch and dinner buffets are available on February 9th and 10th, priced at P1,588 and P1,888 per person. For reservations, contact (032) 888 2500.

Hai Shin Lou at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a culinary spectacle at Hai Shin Lou, where the essence of Cantonese cuisine comes to life from February 9 to 11, 2024.

Choose from three meticulously crafted set menus: Gong Xi Fa Cai Set Menu A priced at P16,888; the Grandeur Royal Set Menu B priced at P26,888; and Six Precious Set Menu C priced at P29,888. For reservations, reach out to Hai Shin Lou’s hospitality team at (0919) 083 6768 or email hospitality.ceb@marcopolohotels.com.

Belmont Café at Belmont Hotel Mactan

Delight in Asian fusion cuisine at Belmont Café and celebrate the Lunar New Year with loved ones on February 10, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The Lunar Year Dinner Buffet is priced at P988 per person. For inquiries and reservations, contact (0917) 847 9133 or (0917) 819 7395, or through the café’s landline at (032) 520 4100. You may also email Belmont Café at fb@belmontmactan.com.ph

Tides at Shangri La

Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu with a series of events designed to elevate the Lunar New Year celebrations. Enjoy a special Chinese New Year Dinner Buffet at Tides on February 9,2024, priced at P2,700 per person. Additionally, indulge in exclusive set menus and à la carte offerings curated by Celebrity Chef Liu throughout the festivities. For inquiries and reservation, contact Shangri-la Restaurant Reservation Team at (6332) 231 0288 or email fbreservations.mac@shangri-la.com

These offers provide a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate the joyous occasion of the Lunar New Year in Cebu City, facing the new Lunar Year with high spirits and warm hearts.