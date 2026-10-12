Metro inflation rises

INFLATION accelerated in the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue in September 2026, while Cebu Province recorded a slight slowdown, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 reported.

Cebu Provincial Statistical Office chief statistical specialist Felixberto Sato Jr. presented the figures during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 12.

Sato said Cebu City’s inflation rose to 8.4 percent in September from 7.5 percent in August, while Lapu-Lapu City’s rate increased to five percent from 4.2 percent.

Mandaue City posted a higher inflation rate of 6.8 percent, up from 5.9 percent in August.

In contrast, inflation in Cebu Province eased to 9.2 percent from 9.5 percent in August.

Compared with September 2025, inflation was higher in Cebu Province, Cebu City and Mandaue City. Lapu-Lapu City was the exception, as its September rate fell lower than the 6.3 percent recorded a year earlier.

Regional inflation

PSA 7 officer-in-charge Wilma Perante said Central Visayas’ inflation accelerated to 8.3 percent in September 2026, up from 8.1 percent in August.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages drove the increase, as the segment’s inflation rose to 8.9 percent from 8.5 percent in August, accounting for 44.2 percent of the region’s overall acceleration.

Perante said restaurants and accommodation services followed, increasing to 11.2 percent from 10.3 percent. Education services shifted to a 1.3 percent increase from a 1.5 percent decline in August.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 3.59 percentage points to the region’s 8.3 percent inflation. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 1.59 percentage points, while transport added 1.35 percentage points.

City inflation drivers

Food and non-alcoholic beverages mainly drove the rise in Cebu City’s inflation, accelerating to 9.3 percent from 7.1 percent in August.

The commodity group accounted for 71.9 percent of the city’s overall inflation uptrend, caused by faster price increases in cereals and cereal products, particularly rice.

Transport also contributed to the rise, with inflation increasing to 15.2 percent from 13.4 percent, driven by higher gasoline prices. Education services climbed to 3.5 percent from 0.8 percent because of higher tuition.

In Lapu-Lapu City, education services shifted to a 0.9 percent annual increase in September from a 19.8 percent decline in August.

The commodity group accounted for 59.5 percent of the city’s inflation uptrend, mainly reflecting higher tuition.

Transport inflation in Lapu-Lapu City rose to 14.7 percent from 12.4 percent, traced largely to gasoline. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased to 9.2 percent from 8.7 percent, fueled by higher electricity prices.

In Mandaue City, restaurants and accommodation services accounted for most of the increase, rising to 18.7 percent from 9.3 percent in August.

The commodity group accounted for 88.6 percent of the city’s inflation uptrend because of faster price increases in restaurants and cafes. Transport inflation in Mandaue City increased to 13.2 percent from 11.7 percent, driven by gasoline prices.

Provincial inflation drivers

The inflation slowdown in Cebu Province was mainly credited to transport, which decelerated to 13.5 percent from 17.6 percent in August. Transport accounted for 98.4 percent of the downtrend, resulting from slower price increases in passenger transport by sea and inland waterways.

Despite the slowdown, the province’s inflation remained higher than the 5.3 percent recorded in September 2025.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remained a major contributor to inflation across the four areas, with inflation at 10.7 percent in Cebu Province, 9.3 percent in Cebu City, 5.2 percent in Mandaue City and 1.4 percent in Lapu-Lapu City. / DPC