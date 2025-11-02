Metro Manila restos get Michelin Stars

THE arrival of the MICHELIN Guide on Philippine shores has officially charted a new course for Filipino gastronomy, and currently, all of its stars are shining in Metro Manila.

The sheer magnitude of this achievement — nine restaurants earning the world’s most coveted culinary distinction — is a validation of Filipino talent and ingredients on the global stage. And for us Cebuanos? It presents a culinary incentive for a trip north.

Two MICHELIN Star restaurant

The biggest headline belongs to Helm, which earned a rare Two MICHELIN Stars on its debut. The rating means it is “excellent cooking, worth a detour.”

Chef Josh Boutwood, a Filipino-British talent, runs this intimate, 10-seat restaurant in Makati. Its meticulous eight-course tasting menu defines it — a deeply personal journey that marries Western precision with a profound respect for Filipino seasonality and local ingredients.

One MICHELIN Star establishments

Eight other restaurants, all located in and around the capital, have earned One MICHELIN Star for “high-quality cooking, worth a stop.” They are Asador Alfonso, Celera, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Inatô, Kasa Palma, Linamnam and Toyo Eatery.

Toyo Eatery and Linamnam are pioneers of Modern Filipino cuisine: creative yet deeply respectful takes on native ingredients and traditions.

Gallery by Chele and Hapag showcase Filipino and global innovation with a strong emphasis on sustainability and local sourcing.

Asador Alfonso and Kasa Palma highlight Spanish and international technique, focusing on wood-fire cooking, drawing from Spanish tradition and global influences.