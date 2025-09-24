Metro Retail Group expands in Negros Oriental

LISTED firm Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc. (MRSGI) has opened a Metro Supermarket and Department Store in Bais City, Negros Oriental, as the listed retailer accelerates its expansion in the Visayas.

The launch was led by MRSGI president and chief operating officer Joel Orense, Chairperson Sherisa P. Nuesa, and vice chairperson Margaret Gaisano Ang, alongside Bais City officials, including Mayor Luigi Marcel T. Goñi and Vice Mayor Mercedes T. Goñi.

The new store offers fresh food, household essentials and lifestyle products at what the company describes as “everyday low prices.” MRSGI said the expansion reflects both its growth strategy and commitment to supporting local economic activity.

“This launch is more than just the opening of a store; it is the beginning of a lasting partnership between Metro and the vibrant City of Bais,” Orense said. “We are committed to creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, and contributing to the city’s growth and prosperity.”

MRSGI added that the Bais branch is expected to boost local commerce by sourcing from nearby producers and vendors, providing small enterprises with wider market access.

The Cebu-based retailer, controlled by the Gaisano family, operates a network of supermarkets, hypermarkets and department stores across the Visayas and Luzon. / KOC