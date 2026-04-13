Metro Retail income hits P682.6M

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) reported a 12 percent rise in net income to P682.64 million in 2025, driven by store expansion, margin gains, and tighter cost controls.

Sales grew 4.9 percent to P41.56 billion, with same-store sales up 0.6 percent. Gross margin improved to 21.8 percent, offsetting a 9.3 percent increase in expenses linked to new stores and higher costs.

Ebitda climbed 12.4 percent to P2.63 billion. MRSGI opened 10 stores across Luzon and Visayas, including a new site in Bais, Negros Oriental, and launched premium Metro Corner outlets.

The firm also declared P194.09 million in dividends and sustained governance and sustainability initiatives.