Cebu

Metro Retail income hits P682.6M

Metro Retail income hits P682.6M
SunStar Business
Published on

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) reported a 12 percent rise in net income to P682.64 million in 2025, driven by store expansion, margin gains, and tighter cost controls.

Sales grew 4.9 percent to P41.56 billion, with same-store sales up 0.6 percent. Gross margin improved to 21.8 percent, offsetting a 9.3 percent increase in expenses linked to new stores and higher costs.

Ebitda climbed 12.4 percent to P2.63 billion. MRSGI opened 10 stores across Luzon and Visayas, including a new site in Bais, Negros Oriental, and launched premium Metro Corner outlets.

The firm also declared P194.09 million in dividends and sustained governance and sustainability initiatives.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph