Metro retail opens supermarket in Leyte

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) had its new store opening of Metro Supermarket in Alangalang, Leyte. Led by Manuel Alberto, president and chief operating officer, he expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort that transformed the vision of Metro Supermarket into a tangible reality.

Positioned as the most modern store in the area, the Metro Supermarket in Alangalang, Leyte stands as a testament to MRSGI’s dedication to providing a cutting-edge retail experience.

The store presents a carefully curated selection of products, offering patrons not only a shopping destination but a transformative retail journey.

Alberto highlighted the store’s commitment to corporate responsibility, including creating employment opportunities, supporting local suppliers, and contributing to the economic development of the region.