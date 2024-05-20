Metro retail posts P50M net income in first quarter of 2024

METRO Retail Stores Group Inc. (MRSGI) registered a P50.3 million net income in the first quarter of 2024, a dip of 16 percent from P60 million of the same period a year ago, mainly due to narrower margins brought by lower share to the business of general merchandise.
Despite the relatively lean first quarter post-holiday spending, MRSGI’s net sales reached P8.7 billion or 4.8 percent growth from the P8.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023.
This is the highest recorded first-quarter sales since the company’s public listing in 2015.
Furthermore, comparable store sales in the first quarter of 2024 were up by 2.8 percent year-on-year.
By business, food retail increased by 7.9 percent versus last year on strong sales of basic groceries.
General merchandise edged down by 2.9 percent amid the spending constraint on discretionary items due to persistent high inflation. / PR