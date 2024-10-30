Metrobank gets gold stevies for its 'grow with Metrobank' campaign

METROBANK Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) recently won a Gold Stevie at the 2024 International Business Awards for its “Grow With Metrobank” campaign, which showcases growth stories from both customers and employees.

The campaign consists of two video segments: customer stories that highlight how Metrobank supports clients and culture videos that reflect the bank’s customer-first mindset.

This campaign was the only Philippine entry to win Gold in the Video for Financial Services-Banking category, recognized for its impactful and relatable content.

Judges praised the campaign for effectively conveying banking services in a simple manner while emphasizing Metrobank’s commitment to customer care. One judge noted its “culture of care” through candid feedback from employees, while another highlighted the employee reaction video for its authenticity and motivational influence.

Metrobank’s chief marketing officer Digs Dimagiba said that these videos illustrate the bank’s role as a trusted financial partner and its mission to positively impact clients and communities. / KOC