Metrobank tops PH at Citywire Awards

METROPOLITAN Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) secured two major wins at the Citywire Asean Awards 2025, bagging Best CIO Office and Best Investment Services in the Philippines.

The bank’s Trust Banking Group was recognized for its investment management expertise, research capabilities and client-focused solutions across varying market conditions.

The Best CIO Office award cited Metrobank’s strong investment process and portfolio management strategies, while the Best Investment Services honor highlighted its advisory, asset allocation and product innovation, particularly in unit investment trust funds.

“These recognitions affirm the strength of the strategies and services we provide as clients entrust us with their assets,” said Angelica Reyes, head of Metrobank’s Trust Banking Group.

The annual Citywire Asean Awards honor leading wealth and asset managers across Southeast Asia, with this year’s winners selected from 14 institutions in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. / KOC