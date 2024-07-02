Metrobank's research team gets Analyst Forecast award 2023

Metrobank Bank & Trust Co.’s (Metrobank) Research and Market Strategy Team was named the country’s 2023 top forecaster for Exchange Rate and Inflation at the FocusEconomics 2023 Analyst Forecast Awards.

Metrobank ranked first for both the Exchange Rate and the Inflation forecasting categories, besting other market strategy teams of financial institutions within the region.

The bank’s research and market strategy team said it aims to form the most accurate and in-depth forecasts to guide clients as they navigate volatile market conditions.

FocusEconomics Analyst Forecast Awards recognizes the most accurate economic forecasters for six key macroeconomic indicators in 100 countries – GDP, Fiscal Balance, Inflation, Interest Rate, Exchange Rate and Current Account – and for 21 different commodities.

Metrobank’s Research and Market Strategy team has been releasing its macroeconomic forecasts and insights to guide the Bank and its clients on their investment decisions. / PR