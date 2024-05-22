MFC Cebu bags 3 titles in CIS Friendship Cup

THE Makati Football Club Cebu won three titles in the first weekend of the Cebu International School Friendship Cup on May 18 and 19 at the CIS grounds.

MFC Blue defeated Tiger Sharks for the U5 mix title, while Danao City got third place. In the U7 mixed division, MFC Red defeated sister team MFC Blue for the crown, while Real Galaxy got third place. In the U9 mixed division, MFC Blue won the title over Cebu United A with Lapu-Lapu Mighty Chiefs getting third place.

It was an all-visitor finale in the U11 with Abanse Negrense beating Sta. Ana de San Carlos for the crown and AiCon getting third place.

Real Galaxy won the U13 mixed division over Lapu-Lapu Mighty Chief with Cebu United A getting the bronze, while the Barili Wabaks FC won the U15 girls division over Cebu United. Guardian Striker got third place.

In the U15 Boys, Barili Wabaks defeated Cebu United, while Guardian Strikers got third place. / ML