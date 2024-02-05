MFC Cebu dominates Ateneo cup

MAKATI Football Club Cebu (MFC Cebu) made a spectacular inaugural debut at the recently concluded SHS-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles 6th Football Cup held on Feb. 3 and 4, 2024.

U6 division

Under the guidance of head coach Ref Cuaresma and assistant coach Ayn Quidlat, MFC Cebu’s young talents displayed unparalleled skills, securing the championship with a flawless record. Renzo Uy earned the prestigious Golden Boot award, while Baz Go was recognized as the division’s MVP.

U8 division

MFC Cebu clinched victory in all their matches without conceding a single goal, thanks to the outstanding goalkeeping skills of Alex Go. Head coaches Emman Donkor of MFC Manila and coach June Taneo led the team to success, with Immanuel Aranas receiving the MVP accolade and Fred Yuan Miñoza claiming the Golden Boot award. The scores were 6-0 against Giuseppe FC for quarterfinals, 3-0 against Barili FC for semifinals, and 3-0 against Real Galaxy FC for the finals.

U10 division

MFC Cebu showcased an advanced level of gameplay for their age group. Goalkeepers Marcus Tupas’ and Chase Lim’s impeccable performance ensured zero goals conceded from the quarterfinals to the championship match. Gabrio Callao was crowned MVP, while Chen Campo received the Golden Boot award. The MFC Cebu goalkeepers shone brightly under the supervision of Coach Owen Cataluna. The U10 team was coached by MFC Manila’s Daniel Ashley and Cebu’s very own Jupre Aparece. Scores were 5-0 against Ateneo A for the quarter finals, 6-0 against Giuseppe FC for the semis and 3-0 against Barili FC for the finals.

National program

With MFC having different branches all over the Philippines, the children undergo training under a unified program that seamlessly integrates them. As these talented players prepare for the upcoming international tournament, JSSL, scheduled for March in Singapore, anticipation runs high. MFC, currently the defending champions, aims to maintain their title and uphold the Philippines’ standing on the global football stage.

In keeping with their commitment to elevate Filipino talent internationally, MFC recently formalized a strategic collaboration with Thailand’s premier club, FCB, and Hong Kong’s East Asia Academy, resulting in the formation of South East Asia United. The initiative extends an invitation for tryouts to children born in 2013 and 2014, offering them the opportunity to join the team and compete against top European leagues, including renowned teams such as Manchester United and Bayern Munich.