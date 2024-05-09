MFC Cebu extends streak to 23, bags Eagles Cup

THE Makati FC Cebu extended its winning streak to 23 games as it ruled the 2nd TFOE-PE Eagles Cup last May 4, 2024 at the Dynamic Herb Stadium.

MFC Cebu, which was established only last February, won all five games without conceding a single goal for its latest victory. In the elimination round, Immanuel Aranas and Nikolai Binguan had two goals each while Baz Go added another in its 5-0 drubbing of Cebu FC.

In their second game, Go scored twice for a 2-0 win over Cebu United and added another two goals, while Aranas had one in their 3-0 win over Look in the quarterfinals.

MFC Cebu booked a finals seat after blanking Giuseppe with goals from Go and Aranas, while in the finals Binguan and Aranas had one each for another shutout win, this time against Real Galaxy. Go, who had six goals in five games, was named the MVP.

In the Mix U11 division, Giuseppe FC won the title over CFC Academy, while Erco FC nabbed the Men’s 48-above crown over KNF United.

In the U15 division, BAST won the boys title over Cebu United FC-A, which made up for the loss as it won the girls title over CFC Academy.

In the Ladies Open division, NKC defeated Cebu Elite FC for the crown.

On May 5, Knowles FC got the men’s inter-company title over NKC, while the CF Engineers won the men’s professionals division over Commerce FC. JR Impas A also got the men’s open crown over the UPC Ubers FC, while the University of San Jose-Recoletos Kickers A got the Boys 17 title over USC-BED A.

In the men’s 38-above, the Rongcales Futbolitos defeated Huna FC for the title.

After the Eagles Cup, the local football community will next shift its focus on the Cebu International School Friendship Cup, which will be played in two weekends at CIS. /ML