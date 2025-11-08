MGEN reports safe personnel, steady plant operations post-Typhoon Tino

MERALCO PowerGen Corporation (MGEN) expresses its solidarity with communities in Visayas affected by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), particularly in Cebu and Panay, where strong winds and heavy rainfall caused significant disruption. The company acknowledges the tireless efforts of local government units, emergency responders, and volunteer groups who have been working to deliver immediate relief and restoration support.

Operational status of facilities

MGEN maintains operations in Cebu through Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC), which comprises three generating units, and Toledo Power Co. (TPC) with one generating unit. In Panay, MGEN’s presence is through Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) in Iloilo, which operates three generating units, and Panay Power Corporation (PPC) in Aklan with two units. Despite the severe weather conditions, these thermal power generation assets largely remained stable and provided support to system requirements.

On November 4, a unit of TPC experienced a trip at 7:38 a.m. but was successfully synchronized to the grid at 8:37 p.m. on the same day in coordination with the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). All CEDC, PEDC, and PPC units remained online throughout the typhoon.

Initial assessments indicate no material damage to plant infrastructure, with only minor corrective work required to maintain full operational readiness.

Safety and personnel welfare

The safety and well-being of MGEN personnel continue to be the company’s priority. All employees across affected sites have been confirmed safe and accounted for, and support has been extended to team members needing assistance due to the weather disturbance.

Commitment to reliability, recovery

MGEN remains committed to ensuring the reliable provision of power supply as recovery and restoration efforts progress in the affected areas. The company continues to coordinate with the NGCP, government agencies, and sector stakeholders to ensure system readiness and reinforce critical power infrastructure in the aftermath of the typhoon.

As communities rebuild, MGEN stands in solidarity with areas affected by Typhoon Tino and reaffirms its role in supporting the country’s energy system through resilience, preparedness, and operational discipline. (PR)