MHA, Phonak launch new hearing aid in Cebu

IN PARTNERSHIP with complete healing care center Manila Hearing Aid (MHA), Phonak launched its latest innovation in the country, the Lumity Slim Hearing Aid. The unveiling took place at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu on Feb. 27, 2024.

For the past 75 years that Phonak has been in business, it has established itself as a global leader in its field. Its newest generation of lifestyle-centric hearing aids, known as Lumity, are designed to fit any type of day-to-day routines and empower users to maximize their greatest potential.

Technology

The event was graced by advocates for hearing care alongside key stakeholders involved in bringing the Lumity Slim Hearing Aid to life. Doctor Liza Robles-Abaño, president of MHA, underscored the company’s legacy and highlighted the significance and features Phonak Lumity Shine had to offer modern consumers.

“Phonak’s Lumity Shine prioritizes speech understanding and background noise to deliver a top-quality product dedicated to improving the daily lives of people with hearing impairments. With exclusive rechargeable models and cutting-edge features like auto-scans, speech sensor and steer-zoom features, Phonak’s commitment to enhancing hearing experience is evident in this new product line,” Robles-Abaño said.

Commitment

Susan Javier, a clinic training consultant with 37 years of dedicated service at MHA, spoke about the institution’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch, quality-focused services and products underpinned by a holistic approach to hearing care.

Andrea Kyra Mahinay, a brand advocate of MHA and an avid user of Phonak, shared her personal journey of navigating a world muted by auditory challenges into a world with more clarity and balance. Sng LayChoo, senior audiologist and brand champion of Phonak Asia, showcased the product’s unwavering commitment to quality and its exceptional features. LayChoo also led the first-hand experience on Phonak Lumity Slim Hearing Aid to the guest attendees of the event.

The event concluded with insights from Tze Peng Chua, managing director of Sonova Singapore, emphasizing the collaborative efforts driving Phonak’s relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in hearing care.

Manila Hearing Aid has 16 clinics nationwide and is the exclusive distributor of Phonak. MHA Cebu is located in SM City Cebu.