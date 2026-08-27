MHO probes child’s death after vax

THE Dumanjug Municipal Health Office (MHO) clarified that there is still no final conclusion linking the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine received by a child in Barangay Doldol on Aug. 10 2026, to the child’s death on Aug. 24.

The MHO issued the statement following concerns raised by the child’s family about the possible link between the vaccination and the death.

According to the MHO, the case has already been reported to the Department of Health Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (DOH-Resu), which is coordinating with the Provincial Health Office (PHO) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

Investigation

Dr. Sheila Faciol, chief of the PHO, expressed her condolences to the child’s family and said health authorities were working to gather complete information about the case.

As part of the investigation, a separate team was sent to Dumanjug to collect additional data and gather information that could help determine what happened.

“As of now, pagkadawat nato sa report yesterday ang atong team ato dayong gipadala sa Dumanjug. In fact, naabot na sila didto ug nanghinaot ta nga makuha nila tanan nga information aron makahatag ta og tubag sa atong mga pangutana,” Faciol said.

(As of now, when we received the report yesterday, we immediately sent our team to Dumanjug. In fact, they have already arrived there, and we hope they can gather all the information so we can get answers to our questions.)

Consultation

Authorities urged parents who have questions about vaccines to consult the MHO, barangay health centers or healthcare providers for proper information and guidance.

The public was also urged not to draw conclusions or share unverified information about the child’s death while the investigation is ongoing.

“Despite the grabe kaayo ang internet nga naka-sensationalize sa kadaot kuno nga mahimo sa vaccine, we should take note nga vaccines are there eversince they are safe, effective nga dili ta magka measles kay ang measles makadaot ug pwede ni makamatay labi na kung bata,” Faciol said.

(Despite how the internet has sensationalized the alleged harm that vaccines can cause, we should take note that vaccines have been around for a long time. They are safe and effective in preventing measles, which can be harmful and can even be fatal, especially among children.)

Protection

Faciol explained that vaccination is not mandatory, but parents are strongly encouraged to have their children vaccinated to protect them from potentially serious or fatal diseases.

“Dili ni pinugsanay but we really encourage in order to save a baby from measles,” she added.

(This is not mandatory, but we strongly encourage vaccination to protect babies from measles.)

Health authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, and no conclusion has been made on whether the MR vaccination was related to the child’s death. / ANV