Mice Alliance sets planning, asset inventory in 2025

CEBU’S Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (Mice) Alliance will now begin its strategic planning, charting the future of Cebu’s Mice industry.

Led by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Jay Yuvallos, the chamber’s president, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, said that the alliance will begin mapping Cebu’s assets and launching other key initiatives. These efforts aim to craft a research-driven roadmap positioning Cebu as a premier Mice destination both locally and globally.

“By January 2025, we plan to conduct strategic planning facilitated by Mice and tourism experts. Accuracy in data and setting specific targets will be critical to our business planning efforts,” he said.

Formed in September this year, the Cebu Mice Alliance said it “will serve as a collaborative platform for both government and industry leaders to share knowledge, advocate for industry growth and foster a vibrant ecosystem that supports business events and conferences in Cebu.”

The alliance will work to enhance Cebu’s Mice infrastructure, promote Cebu as a preferred Mice destination and develop innovative programs to meet the evolving needs of event organizers and attendees.

“We are confident that the Cebu Mice Alliance will drive economic growth, create jobs and showcase Cebu’s unique offerings to the world,” the chamber previously said.

The alliance brings together stakeholders from various sectors, including property developers, airport operators, suppliers, hotels and tour operators, to create a cohesive strategy for promoting Cebu’s Mice potential.

Tourism industry leaders, such as Cleofe Albiso, managing director of Megaworld Hotels and Resorts, are providing guidance. Albiso, who was instrumental in the success of the Boracay and Iloilo Mice alliances, expressed confidence in Cebu’s potential.

“Cebu has the right ingredients to lead in the Mice space, especially as hotels and venues ramp up investments,” Albiso said, during the Tourism Forum hosted by the CCCI in June.

Yuvallos highlighted the need to address gaps in Cebu’s Mice infrastructure to better meet the needs of event organizers and attendees. The alliance aims to identify and enhance areas such as hotel accommodations, exhibition venues and service offerings.

Mice events are seen as key drivers of economic growth, boosting hotel occupancy during off-peak seasons and creating jobs across various sectors.

The Department of Tourism has set ambitious goals, aiming to position the Philippines among the top 10 Mice destinations in the International Congress and Convention Association’s global rankings by 2030.

According to the country’s Mice roadmap, revenues are projected to reach P25 billion (US$454.5 million) by 2030, with annual Mice arrivals expected to grow.

The DOT also targets expanding usable exhibition space to 171,000 square meters by 2030, up from 71,000 square meters in 2017. / KOC