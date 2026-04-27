Michael Jackson biopic debuts to low Rotten Tomatoes score

THE much-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has received a lukewarm reception from critics ahead of its theatrical release, currently holding a 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop, chronicling his rise from his early days with the Jackson 5 to global superstardom.

Early reviews have been largely critical, with the film debuting at 26 percent before climbing to its current score. A report by Forbes described it as one of the “worst-rated biopics in recent memory.”

Despite the initial reception, the film’s box office performance remains to be seen as audiences weigh in. / NPG S