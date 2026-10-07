Michael Sager confirmed as new PBB host

GMA’s “24 Oras” confirmed that Michael Sager is the new host of the upcoming third season of “Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition.”

“I feel that all the housemates who entered Bahay ni Kuya have different journeys. It’s something that they’re grateful for. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Michael said.

“I’m here to also learn. All the housemates who will enter, I’m sure they have wonderful stories to share,” the Sparkle artist added.

“In Bahay ni Kuya, you’ll realize during eviction or Big Night that it’s already finished. And during your stay there, you wouldn’t have a lot of problems. The life there, it’s just with the people you’re with, and it’s really surreal. It’s like a dream.”

Aside from PBB, Michael also expressed his gratitude for his upcoming series “Way Back to You,” where he stars alongside AZ Martinez and Ralph De Leon, as well as for his role as Nate in “Born to Shine. / TRC