Michael Sager confirms past relationship with Cassy Legaspi

SPARKLE artist Michael Sager has confirmed that actress Cassy Legaspi is his former girlfriend.

In an interview, Sager clarified that they were more than just in the “mutual understanding” stage and were actually in a relationship.

“Were we in the MU stage? I think we really had something. We shared something special and, yeah, I’m not hiding it or anything,” he told PEP.ph.

Their relationship reportedly ended in March 2026, a few months after Sager appeared in the first Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition.

According to Sager, their relationship did not last because they were both still young and focused on their respective careers.

“She’s still very young, and so am I. Right now, I’m focused on my career, and I’m just happy that we shared good memories together.”

The 23-year-old actor also shared that he is currently single and busy taping the Kapuso afternoon drama series “Born to Shine.” / TRC S