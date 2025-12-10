Michael Sager posts kilig photos with co-star AZ Martinez

ACTOR Michael Sager posted kilig-worthy photos of him together with actress and fellow Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition alum AZ Martinez in an Instagram post.
“Like the sunsets?” Sager captioned his post.
The two reunited for the new film Opposites Almost Attract, produced by Sager Productions and premiered on December 7, 2025 on Sager’s YouTube channel.
The film is directed by Luis Ruiz.
The two actors were housemates during their stint inside the Pinoy Big Brother house, where Martinez finished as the fourth Kapuso big placer alongside Kapamilya housemate River Joseph.