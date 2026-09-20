Michael V. hosts ‘Family Feud’

MICHAEL V. has taken over as host of “Family Feud” for Dingdong Dantes starting on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, to allow Dantes to focus on his upcoming taping for the teleserye “The Master Cutter.”

However, when Bitoy was asked, he said there was no one else he wanted to see host the game show but Dingdong.

“Personally, I don’t want anyone else to host. I only want Dingdong,” the comedy legend said in an interview with “24 Oras.”

“But since he isn’t available, I don’t want other people to host this, so I said, I’ll do it,” he added.

Bitoy last hosted a game show in 2010, but he said, “I’m still at home in this scenario.”

Meanwhile, Dingdong expressed his gratitude to Michael V. for agreeing to fill in for him, describing the comedy legend as his “ultimate idol.” / TRC S