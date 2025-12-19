Michelin here to stay? Institutionalizing gastronomy tourism in the PH

“We are grateful that Michelin affirmed what we have long believed,” Frasco said, “that Filipino food deserves global attention.”

From event to infrastructure

What the DOT appears to be pursuing is a shift toward culinary systems. Gastronomy tourism, once treated as an accessory to beaches and festivals, is now being positioned as a product in its own right.

Visitor data cited by the department show that food accounts for a significant share of tourist spending. This makes cuisine not just a cultural asset, but an economic one — capable of dispersing tourism benefits across regions and communities.

“In a visitor survey that we conducted among tourists coming into and going to the Philippines, 17 percent of their spending accounts for food, and therefore we see that food is a driver to bring in tourists and a stimulant to the economy.”

The Michelin Guide accelerates this logic by attracting a specific kind of traveler: visitors who plan trips around dining, stay longer, and engage more deeply with local economies.

Following the guide’s Philippine announcement, restaurants in both Manila and Cebu reported sharp increases in bookings and revenues — early indicators of the guide’s pull, though still too recent to measure sustainability.

“So we’re hopeful that these numbers can continue to grow and that business can be sustained,” Frasco noted, “not only for restaurants but for the communities that support them.”

Private sector, public stakes

Despite the visibility of government-led events, the DOT has repeatedly pointed out that gastronomy tourism cannot be state-driven in practice. The burden of maintaining standards falls squarely on chefs, restaurateurs, cooks and owners — many of whom operate on thin margins.

“We’re really going to continue to work as hard as we can to make sure that the presence of Michelin is sustained. Of course, this is not by any means the work of the government alone — this is very much driven by the private sector. We are very grateful to the chefs, the cooks, and the owners of these eateries for continuing to invest, to expand, and to make sure that the quality of their offerings meets the standards that tourists will return for.”

The Cebu caravan itself underscored this reality. The establishments visited ranged in style and scale, reflecting a recognition that culinary excellence does not exist only in fine-dining rooms.

What links them is labor — and the broader value chain behind it.

“We honor the contributions this has made to our communities, not just in the restaurants themselves but across the greater value chain of tourism — our farmers, fisherfolk, suppliers and growers. All of these lives have benefited from your passion and your choice to pursue this most meaningful representation of Filipino culture.”

Farmers, fisherfolk, growers, suppliers and small enterprises remain largely invisible in celebratory narratives, yet they are the backbone of any attempt to make gastronomy tourism durable. Institutionalization, in this sense, depends less on plaques and more on whether these linkages are strengthened or strained by rising demand.

The timing is notable. Cebu has faced recent disruptions, and tourism recovery remains uneven. In this context, food tourism offers a form of resilience: dining experiences that draw both locals and visitors, and that function beyond peak travel seasons.

“Cebu has gone through its fair share of hardships in recent months,” Frasco said. “As a Cebuano, it is painful to see the struggles of our fellow Cebuanos. But today, we honor those who continue to give hope through their excellence and their work.”

The DOT’s Visit Cebu campaign, launched alongside these efforts, folds gastronomy into a wider recovery push through flight incentives, hotel partnerships and restaurant collaborations.

“Through Visit Cebu, we are working with airlines, hotels, restaurants and local stakeholders to reinvigorate tourism and bring business back to our partners here,” Frasco said.

Whether this integration leads to sustained growth or short-term spikes will depend on follow-through and on how much support local operators receive once global attention moves on.

Beyond Michelin

If gastronomy tourism is to be institutionalized, Michelin cannot be the end goal. It can, at best, be a catalyst.

“We are hopeful that the presence of the Michelin Guide can be institutionalized in the Philippines,” Frasco added, “because gastronomy tourism is a key pillar of our national tourism development.”

Long-term success hinges on whether food becomes embedded in tourism planning, regional branding, skills development and supply-chain resilience. The Cebu plaque distribution made one thing clear: Filipino food needs continuity.