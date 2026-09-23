‘MICHELIN Keys’ expand to nine Philippine hotels, including new Cebu honoree

The Philippines has added four new hotels to The MICHELIN Guide’s hotel selection, bringing the country’s total to nine MICHELIN Key properties for 2026.

One Key represents “a very special stay,” Two Keys an “exceptional stay” and Three Keys an “extraordinary stay.”

Globally, the 2026 selection recognizes 2,832 hotels across 79 countries, including 470 newly awarded properties.

Among the new entries is NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, which received One MICHELIN Key. The hotel is part of NUSTAR Resort & Casino and joins the growing list of recognized properties in the country’s hospitality scene.

The 2026 selection includes two Two MICHELIN Key hotels and seven One MICHELIN Key properties. El Nido Resorts Lagen Island debuted with Two Keys, while Raffles Makati was promoted from One to Two Keys.

Four other hotels received their first MICHELIN Key this year: El Nido Resorts Pangulasian Island, Hotel Okura Manila at Newport World Resorts and Manami Resort in Sipalay City, alongside NUSTAR Hotel Cebu.

The MICHELIN Guide described NUSTAR Hotel Cebu as a contemporary property with spacious accommodations and views of the sea and city. Its location within the integrated resort also gives guests access to entertainment and other leisure offerings.

Meanwhile, three hotels retained their MICHELIN Key distinctions from the 2025 selection: Nay Palad Hideaway Siargao in General Luna, Fairmont Makati in Manila and Amanpulo on Pamalican Island.

The MICHELIN Key is the hotel equivalent of The MICHELIN Guide’s restaurant distinctions. Hotels are evaluated by anonymous inspectors based on criteria including architecture and design, service, individuality, value for money and their connection to the destination. / JAT