Michelle Dee recovering after surgery

Actress and beauty queen Michelle Dee is now safe and recovering after undergoing surgery for appendicitis on Nov. 9.

Michelle was supposed to attend a photoshoot with fashion photographer BJ Pascual when she suddenly experienced severe abdominal pain, prompting her to be rushed to St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“CT scan to surgery real quick,” she captioned her Instagram post, showing herself smiling while lying in her hospital bed.

Doctors discovered that stones had blocked her appendix, prompting them to perform immediate surgery before the organ ruptured.

Whether she will still be able to compete in the Miss Grand International All Stars pageant in Thailand, where she is one of the candidates, remains uncertain.

The competition is scheduled for Dec. 12, but candidates are expected to arrive in Thailand by Nov. 26.

Her fans are hoping the beauty queen makes a speedy recovery. / TRC S