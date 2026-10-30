Michelle Dee to compete in Miss Grand International All Stars

MICHELLE MARQUEZ DEE announced that she will return to the beauty pageant scene to compete in Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars.

Michelle previously held the titles of Miss World Philippines 2019 and Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

“Back in 2023, I’m so grateful that even though I didn’t take home the crown, you welcomed me as if I were the winner. But I feel like I still have something more to offer,” she said during the premiere night of Red Crown in the capital, where she is one of the lead stars.

The second edition of MGI All Stars is scheduled for Dec. 12, 2026, in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Red Crown is now showing in cinemas. Aside from Michelle, the film also features beauty queens Athisa Manalo, Ariella Arida, Gazini Ganados, MJ Lastimosa, Bianca Manalo and Ruffa Gutierrez, among others. / TRC