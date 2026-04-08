Michelle O’Bombshell impersonator dies

MICHELLE O’Bombshell, a gay impersonator and stand-up comedian whose real name was Roderic Cuntapay, died on Monday, April 6, 2026.

No details were immediately available on the cause of death. He was known for impersonating former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

Comedian Tuesday Vargas, who studied with him at the University of the Philippines, paid tribute.

“Salamat sa lahat ng mga naituro mo sa akin lalo na sa pagsusulat at pag-perform…Siya ang una kong mentor at director,” Vargas said.

Fellow comedians Atak Araña and Pepita Curtis also shared messages.

“Sobra akong bilib sa’yo… sa husay at galing mo sa stage… marami kaming humahanga sa’yo,” Araña said.

According to Pep.ph, O’Bombshell also appeared in GMA 7 comedy shows such as Comedy Bar (2010–2011), Laff Camera Action (2016) and Sunday PinaSaya (2015–2019). He also appeared in the primetime series Diva (2010) and starred in the film My Amiga Girl (2012) with Daiana Menezes. / TRC