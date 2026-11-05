Michelle Vito, Enzo Pineda are engaged after seven years together

ACTRESS Michelle Vito and actor Enzo Pineda are engaged after seven years of being together.

The proposal reportedly took place on Oct. 28, 2026, in an outdoor garden setting complete with fireworks.

The couple celebrated their seventh anniversary on March 17.

“And so, our forever begins,” Michelle wrote in her caption. “A lifetime of beautiful memories ahead of us. A love written by God in His perfect time. ”

In previous interviews, Michelle shared that she and Enzo planned to get married when she turned 29 or 30.

The actress celebrated her 29th birthday on Oct. 4, while Enzo is currently 36 years old. / TRC S